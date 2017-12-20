'Ocean's 8' Trailer Showcases Debbie Ocean's Crew

Facebook/oceans8movie Promo image for 'Ocean's 9'

The first look at the upcoming "Ocean's 8" film has been dropped.

The trailer for the soon-to-be-released heist film showcased its star-studded cast, led by Sandra Bullock who portrays the role of Debbie Ocean. Debbie is the estranged sister of George Clooney's character Danny Ocean in the "Ocean's Eleven" trilogy.

Based on the trailer, Debbie will continue her family's legacy and assemble a team of all-female criminals to steal a $100 million bracelet from actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) during the annual Met Gala in New York City.

The group will include the jewellery expert named Amita (Mindy Kaling), the mysterious hacker named Nine Ball (Rihanna), fashion expert Rose (Helena Bonham Carter), the street-smart hustler named Constance (Awkwafina), as well as Debbie's other accomplice Lou (Cate Blanchett).

Bullock shared some details about her character in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to the actress, Debbie had been incarcerated for five years. The reason for her character's incarceration will be revealed in the span of the movie. She also revealed that fans of the "Ocean's Eleven" trilogy will notice that she really is Danny's sister and they came from the same family.

The actress also teased that all the members of Debbie's gang are expert in their own fields. "Everyone has their speciality, yes. What's fun is that it's not their whole life. And they haven't been able to do what they're brilliant at because the industry, if you can call it the industry, the industry of crime hasn't really allowed them to excel and execute what they're good at," Bullock stated.

Aside from the ladies, the upcoming film will also star Damian Lewis as Debbie's ex-lover and the film's main antagonist. Matt Damon and Carl Reiner will also reprise their roles from "Ocean's Eleven" trilogy to appear in cameo roles.

"Ocean's 8" will be released in theatres on June 8, 2018.