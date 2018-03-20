'Octopath Traveler' News: Developers Reveal More Details About New Characters Tressa and Alfyn

Tressa works as a merchant, while Alfyn is an apothecary

Nintendo Tressa is one of 'Octopath Traveler's' main characters

Earlier this month, developers introduced two more characters who will be featured in "Octopath Traveler," and now, additional details about them have been provided.

The first of the two new characters is Tressa Colozone.

According to a new report from NintendoEverything, Tressa is an 18-year-old merchant, though she previously worked in a lodging house operated by her parents.

Apparently, Tressa was drawn to the merchant profession after she saw a merchant ship while pondering what she wanted to do with her life.

Tressa's Path Action is known as Purchase, which is fitting, given her occupation. As a merchant, she can buy items from NPCs, including ones that are not available in any store.

Tressa's background as a merchant also influences how she functions in combat as she can spend her money to hire mercenaries who will fight for her. Tressa can also cure herself and help other characters out during battles.

Next up, developers revealed more about the apothecary named Alfyn Greengrass.

Alfyn is very young as well, but he's a determined fellow who wants to help as many people as he can.

An earlier experience led Alfyn down the path he is taking now, as his life was previously saved by an unknown apothecary.

In "Octopath Traveler," Alfyn will be able to use the Path Action known as Inquire to obtain valuable information. During battles, Alfyn will be able to put his knowledge as an apothecary to use by healing his allies.

A previously released trailer previews how Tressa and Alfyn will look like inside the game.

In addition to Tressa and Alfyn, the dancer Primrose and the warrior Olberic are the other currently confirmed main characters.

At least four more main characters are expected to be revealed in the future.

Players will be able to learn more about Tressa, Alfyn, Primrose and Olberic as soon as "Octopath Traveler" is released for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.