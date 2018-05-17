Twitter/NintendoUK 'Octopath Traveler' will be released on July 13

Over the past few months, the developers have introduced fans to the main characters who will be included inside "Octopath Traveler," and just recently, they finally named the last two members of the eight-person group.

In the new "Paths of Ritual and Research" trailer, the developers introduced fans to Cyrus and Ophilia.

Beginning with Cyrus, he will work as a scholar inside the game, and he is motivated by a desire to find and recover a lost tome believed to contain details pertaining to mysteries of the ancient times.

To help Cyrus progress along his path, players will be able to utilize his Path Action which is known as Scrutinize. Scrutinize enables Cyrus to extract valuable information from the people he encounters over the course of his journey. Some of the details Cyrus can obtain by using Scrutinize will help him reach a new area, and at times, these bits of information can also help him unravel mysteries.

The eighth and final "Octopath Traveler" protagonist is Ophilia.

Ophilia is a cleric who also serves as a member of the Order of the Sacred Flame, and her mission in the game is to bring the light back to the realm. Presumably, what this realm is will be detailed further in the game.

Ophilia also has one of the more unique Path Actions. Known as Guide, this Path Action will allow Ophilia to take an NPC along with her, and by doing so, she can help this individual find where he/she belongs. The example provided in the video is Ophilia taking a lost child back to her parent.

The other female main characters who will be featured in the game are H'aanit, Primrose Azelhart and Tressa Colozone, according to the game's Wikia.

H'aanit has chosen to go on a journey to find her master, and along the way, she will use the Path Action known as Provoke to lure enemies into fights and extract information from them.

Primrose wants nothing more than to exact revenge on the man who killed her father. She will also be able to use the Allure Path Action in the game and this will make battling easier for her.

Tressa aims to be a successful traveling merchant, and her Purchase Path Action will make it easier for her to obtain valuable items.

The other male main characters in the game are Alfyn Greengrass, Olberic Eisenberg and Therion.

Alfyn wants to save people's lives just as a mysterious man saved him. His Inquire Path Action is useful for gathering helpful bits of information.

Olberic is a warrior looking for meaning in his life, and while doing so, he will not hesitate to challenge others in order to find that answer he is looking for.

Finally, Therion's goal is to find a gemstone that a client of his has been longing for, and he is willing to utilize underhanded tactics to obtain what he wants.

Fans will be able to the aforementioned main characters as they go on their journeys as soon as "Octopath Traveler" is released for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.