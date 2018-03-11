Nintendo Tressa is one of 'Octopath Traveler's' main characters

"Octopath Traveler" will tell the stories of eight different protagonists, and just recently, developers introduced fans to two more characters whose stories they can choose to follow.

The first of the new protagonists is named Tressa and she works as a merchant.

In the game, players who select Tressa will be able to make their way through the world with the aid of her special Path Action known as Purchase.

With this Path Action, players can go up to non-player characters in the game and buy specific items they may have on hand. Some of the items they can get are not sold in shops, and some of them may even be desired by other NPCs.

Tressa will be able to help people out with her Path Action, and she will likely have an opportunity to earn enough to see the world as well, which is her goal.

The other protagonist revealed recently is Alfyn the apothecary.

Alfyn has a noble intention. He wants to help as many sick and wounded people as he can, and apparently, part of his motivation for doing so is an earlier incident in his life where a man saved him.

Alfyn has a pretty interesting Path Action as well. Using Inquire, he can acquire information related to getting discounts and even items, and this should come in really handy especially early in the game.

With the recent revelations of Tressa and Alfyn, that brings the total number of confirmed "Octopath Traveler" protagonists up to four.

Previously, developers revealed that Primrose – a dancer who can charm others into accompanying her – and the warrior Olberic will be main characters in the game. Olberic's Path Action allows him to challenge NPCs to duels.

Developers are expected to reveal the four other main characters sometime later this year.

It was also announced recently that "Octopath Traveler" will be officially released for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.