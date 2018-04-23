'Octopath Traveler' News: Devs Reveal More About Recently Introduced Characters H'aanit and Therion

Six of the game's eight protagonists have already been revealed

YouTube/Nintendo 'Octopath Traveler' is set to be released on July 13

Not too long ago, the developers of the upcoming Nintendo Switch-exclusive, "Octopath Traveler," introduced two more protagonists who will be featured in the game.

These two are H'aanit the hunter and Therion the thief.

Beginning with H'aanit, a video recently uploaded by Nintendo reveals that she has decided to embark on a journey to find her master who vanished long ago after "pursuing a dreadful fiend."

A recent report from DualShockers contains more details about H'aanit and her motivations.

Apparently, H'aanit is still quite the young hunter at only 26 years of age, and the master she is looking for disappeared after he chased after monsters known only as "Red Eyes."

H'aanit is determined to locate her master, and she will do anything to find him, even if that means getting into fights with strangers. Her Path Action, known as Provoke, allows her to lure people into fights, and by doing this, she can find new clues that may eventually lead her to her master.

H'aanit needs to be careful when using her Path Action, however, as her reputation may suffer if she loses. Armed with her trusty bow, though, H'aanit remains supremely confident in her ability to always hit the mark and defeat her enemies.

The developers also recently introduced Therion, a protagonist who will work as a thief inside "Octopath Traveler."

Therion's motivations for setting off on his journey are not quite as personal, as he simply wants to retrieve a gemstone that a "mysterious client" of his is looking for. Not much else is known about the identity of the young thief as his past remains shrouded in mystery.

To no one's surprise, Therion's Path Action is Steal, and this allows him to acquire certain items that are not sold in stores as well as other valuables that his clients are looking for.

As a combatant, Therion can gain the upper hand on his enemies with the aid of his dagger and his natural quickness. Some of his attacks can drain an opponent's health as well.

Other main characters that have been confirmed for the game are Primrose the dancer, Olberic the warrior, Tressa the merchant and Alfyn the apothecary, per the game's Wiki.

Primrose is seeking revenge upon those who harmed her family, and she will be able to Allure others to help her with her goals.

Olberic is a man still looking for a new reason to continue living, but he is determined to find whatever that is. In the game, he can Challenge NPCs to duels so that he can continue to progress along his path.

Tressa believes that her calling in life is to be a traveling merchant, and she is now going all over the world to be the best one she can be. Her Purchase Path Action is somewhat similar to Therion's Steal, though she will, of course, spend money to get the items she desires.

Last up is Alfyn, and he became an apothecary in order to save people dealing with illnesses just as an unknown man saved him earlier in his life. Alfyn's Path Action is Inquire and this enables him to obtain valuable bits of information that can help him receive discounts and even find valuable items.

At least two more protagonists who will star in "Octopath Traveler" are expected to be revealed sometime soon.