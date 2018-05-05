Twitter/NintendoUK 'Octopath Traveler' will be released on July 13

Nintendo Switch owners will soon be given the opportunity to take part in unique RPG adventures via the upcoming game known as "Octopath Traveler."

For those already interested in getting the RPG, the developers are enticing them further by offering pre-order bonuses.

Spotted recently by Nintendo Insider, the Nintendo UK store listings for the Standard and Compendium editions of the game now come with pre-order bonuses included.

The bonuses in question are collectible cards and they appear to feature the main characters who will be included in the game. The collectible cards should prove quite attractive to those who are already very interested in this unique RPG.

Notably, if players want to receive more than just the collectible cards and the game itself, then they can opt to get the Compendium edition of the game. Aside from the game cartridge and the cards, other items players will receive via this special bundle include an eight-page pop-up book which features extra item compartments, a double-sided map of the in-game world known as Orsterra and a replica of a Leaf Coin which is the form of currency used in the game.

There's also a Wayfarer's edition of the game that was announced previously, and this contains all the items included in the Compendium edition plus a Sounds Selections CD.

Fans still have time to place their pre-orders if they so desire as the game is not due out for the Switch until July 13.

Once released, "Octopath Traveler" will present players with an opportunity to choose from one of eight available protagonists.

The ones that have been confirmed for the game thus far are the apothecary Alfyn Greengrass, the hunter H'aanit, the warrior Olberic Eisenberg, the dancer Primrose Azelhart, the thief Therion and the merchant Tressa Colozone, per the game's Wiki.

The names and jobs of the two remaining main characters have yet to be revealed.

How the game unfolds will differ depending on the character selected by the player.

The motivations that drive the main characters are different and so too are the things they will do in order to achieve their goals. Elements of the game known as Path Actions will be essential to making it through the game, and players will have to understand them quickly.

Though the way the stories will be presented will be different from what RPG veterans may be used to, there are still elements of the game that they will be able to pick up right away.

For instance, the game features a turn-based battle system, the kind that was included in many RPGs of years past. Developers are not just going with a direct adaptation of the turn-based battle system, however, as they are adding certain wrinkles that should make it more interesting to players.

The game also looks like it came straight out an earlier era of RPGs, but there are enough modern visual elements included to show that this is a product of better technology.

More news about "Octopath Traveler" should be made available in the near future.