'Octopath Traveler' Rumors: Predicting the Jobs of the Still-Unannounced Main Characters

Only two more protagonists have yet to be officially revealed at this point

Twitter courtesy of @NintendoUK 'Octopath Traveler' will be released on July 13

In "Octopath Traveler," players will be given the chance to follow the journey of one of eight main characters.

The events that will transpire over the course of a playthrough will differ depending upon the main character the player selects, so it's obviously important to learn more about them before picking one.

Thus far, developers have already introduced gamers to six of the eight main characters that will be featured in the game.

While official details about the remaining two are still unavailable at this time, the developers did recently provide an image that offers a closer look at them.

The image in question is the game's official box art, and along with the six familiar faces are the two that belong to the still unnamed characters.

The first still currently unknown protagonist appears to be a woman. She is leading the way for the protagonists in the image, and she can also be seen located right next to Tressa.

What's interesting about this first mystery character is that she appears to be carrying a staff of some kind.

Given her weapon of choice, there's a chance that this character will work as a mage in the game. She could also end up either being a mage who focuses more on casting spells that deal damage or a magic user who provides healing. It's also possible that she may just have access to all kinds of magic spells.

Now, as for the other unknown character included in "Octopath Traveler's" box art, it's a little tougher to predict what he will bring to the game.

The dark-haired individual positioned near the back of the group is obscured from full view by both Therion and H'aanit, making it tough to even see a portion of his outfit. Still, what little is seen of this mystery character makes it seem like he may be a bard-type character, just going by what he's wearing, and he also appears to be deep in thought.

The six main characters that have been revealed thus far differ quite significantly in terms of their jobs and a mage and a bard would only serve to diversify that group even further.

For those who need a reminder of who the already revealed main characters are, Tressa is a merchant who specializes in making deals, H'aanit is a hunter who will fight anything and anyone if that means getting one step closer to finding her master and Therion is a thief who also happens to be quite the highly skilled combatant.

Per the game's Wiki, the other main characters that have been revealed are Alfyn the apothecary, Olberic the warrior and Primrose the dancer.

Players will be the one to decide whose story they want to learn more about first. Starting points are also going to vary depending on the character the player decides to follow.

More news about "Octopath Traveler" should be made available soon and the game itself is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on July 13.