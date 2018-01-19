Oculus Go News: Everything to Know

Oculus official website Promotional picture for Oculus Go.

Recent reports have revealed that product from Oculus has been announced during Qualcomm's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press conference. The announcement was made by Facebook's VR vice president Hugo Barra, who revealed several details about the highly anticipated Oculus Go.

According to reports, the Oculus Go is meant to be the middle ground between Gear VR and Oculus Rift. The first thing to note about it that it is truly wireless in that it needs no wires and no phone to connect to the PC. The Oculus Go should be lightweight and made with a mesh foam interface. It will feature a WQHD LCD fast-switch display, which means that it should fill the field of vision more fully than a VR headset equipped with an OLED display. Furthermore, the computer will be inside the headset but it will remain to be an Android-powered device.

Further reports also indicate that Barra revealed that the Oculus Go headset was made by his former employer, Xiaomi. Furthermore, the highly anticipated Oculus Go is set to feature a Qualcomm processor in the form of the Snapdragon 821. This means that it will showcase the same performance usually found on the LG G6 and the first generation of Google's Pixel. Considering that the Oculus Go was first announced in October last year, the release date should be sometime within the year.

No specific release date has been released as of yet. However, it was revealed that the Oculus Go will go on sale for $199. Considering how the Gear VR costs only $70 less but with harder accessibility, some fans are excited for Oculus Go to hit the market. Regardless, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, for those who might not be able to wait for the Oculus Go, Gear VR is now available for $129.99.