Oculus Go News: Release Date, Price, Specs Revealed

Oculus official website Promotional picture for Oculus Go.

Since it was first announced by Facebook in October 2017, people have been awaiting the arrival of the Oculus Go. With the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), recent reports reveal some information about the release date, price, and specs of the standalone virtual reality (VR) headset.

Unlike other VR headsets, the Oculus Go is an "all-in-one" device that does not need to be attached to a PC or a smartphone. It will be able to provide a wireless VR experience powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor, a detail confirmed at the CES 2018, as per Tech Advisor.

In terms of display, the Oculus Go will have a fast-switch LCD display with a 1440p (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution and lenses that have been designed to reduce glare. This setup will also reportedly prevent the "screen door" effect common in VR headsets.

The Oculus Go also offers improved audio experience as it has built in spatial audio, removing the need for separate earphones and allowing full immersion. However, for users with other preferences, a 3.5 mm audio jack will allow them to use their own headphones.

The VR headset will also get a remote controller, but although it has built-in sensors to track the user, it does not fully track motions like other VR headsets, like the HTC Vive, do.

The headset itself will look like the Oculus Rift, but it will reportedly be lighter, and as previously mentioned, completely wireless. It will have three adjustable straps to keep it in place, and the facial padding will be made of a breathable mesh fabric to counter sweat while playing.

According to the official website, the Oculus Go will start at $199. This was also previously confirmed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg. The standalone VR headset had been made available to developers since November last year, and although there is no official release date as of writing, the official website shares an early 2018 release.