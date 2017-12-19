Oculus Rift Offered With $20 Discount Until Dec. 20

The Oculus Rift is getting a Holiday sale promo, but it won't last long. New discounts are bringing the price of an Oculus Rift bundle down to $379, but only until Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The base bundle that users can buy to get an Oculus Rift ran at $399 after the company permanently lowered the price of the Oculus Rift and Touch bundle earlier this October. This sale, then, represents a $20 discount, a rare promo from the company just in time for Christmas.

Oculus Oculus Rift has permanently lowered the base price for its Rift and Touch bundles.

This discount just almost puts the Oculus Rift bundle in the same price segment as the more affordable Windows Mixed Reality devices on sale today, as Engadget notes. It's a comparison that won't last long, however, as the promo is about to expire on Wednesday, Dec. 20, before midnight at pacific time.

Bundles are now available via Oculus' official website as well as select retailers including Best Buy, Amazon and Newegg.

This bundle goes beyond the base Oculus Rift headset and two Oculus Touch controllers, which could make this discounted price even more worth it. The whole kit also includes two Oculus sensors to put in a room, and also has seven free Virtual Reality apps, according to Slash Gear.

Buyers who avail of this promo also get "Lucky's Tale," "Medium" and "Toybox," three of the free VR apps that come with every Oculus Rift and Touch bundle for users to play around with. Also included are four more VR titles including "Quill," "Dead and Buried," "Dragon Front" and "Robo Recall."

The price drop comes at a time when the VR space is getting crowded nowadays. High-end devices for Microsoft's new VR platform currently run for about $500 for the more premium models like the Samsung Odyssey, which just came out on Nov. 6.

Alternatives from more affordable models from makers like Samsung, Acer, HP and others have also started to come, as Oculus Rift can expect more competition next year.