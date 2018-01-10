Offset Cheating Controversy Updates: Cardi B Will Stick By Her Man

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Female rapper Cardi B

Offset's fiancée Cardi B will stay by his side despite his latest cheating scandal.

In the wake of the second infidelity rumor after the Migos artist was accused of being intimate with other women and impregnating one of them, his soon-to-be wife assured fans that she has no plans to break their engagement in a series of non-deleted tweets.

In one of her tweets, Cardi B said that no one can force her to do anything about Offset's rumored infidelity.

"I'm going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind. I don't need to be rushed or be told what to do. Its my life! I belong to me not to the world," the Bodak Yellow rapper stated.

In another deleted tweet, the 25-year-old social media star and hip-hop artist asked those who were criticizing her decision to delay acting on her fiancé's infidelity. "Why is it a problem that i want to take my time with a decision on my relationship? why do i have to explain myself? I don't ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don't pay your bills, that don't make you c** Since when you guys had perfect relationship," she posted.

twitter.com/iamcardib A deleted Twitter post from Cardi B which seemed to pertain to her fiance Offset's infidelity scandal.

This could mean that Cardi B is willing to work on her relationship and keep her engagement with Offset despite his infidelity. She said yes to his marriage proposal in October last year.

The couple's relationship came under fire after Offset's rumored sex tapes with different partners were posted on Twitter after the rapper's iCloud was reportedly hacked before the holidays. A woman named Celina Powell also came forward to claim that she was impregnated by the rapper, but reports noted that she was the same person who also claimed that she was pregnant with Fetty Wap and Chief Keef's babies in the past.