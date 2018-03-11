'Okami HD' Coming to Nintendo Switch This Summer

Twitter/Nintendo "Ōkami HD," the remaster of the classic action-adventure game which originally launched back in 2006, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in Summer of 2018.

"Ōkami HD" has brought back the classic action-adventure game and its iconic Sumi-e style visuals to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, Nintendo has announced that the game will be coming to the Switch as well, via the Nintendo eShop.

"The gorgeous remaster of the classic action-adventure game, #okami HD, is coming to #NintendoSwitch #eShop this summer!" Nintendo of America's official Twitter handle announced on Thursday, March 8.

The remake of "Ōkami," a version of the puzzle action-adventure RPG, was already being hyped as early as August of last year. The original "Ōkami" by Clover Studio, one of the most critically-acclaimed games in its time, came out for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Later on, the game also had a Nintendo Wii version developed for it in 2007.

"Ōkami" first got its first HD remaster in 2012 when Capcom released "Ōkami" HD for the PlayStation 3 back that year as a digital download via the PlayStation Network. Capcom has since released another remaster of the original game, this time for the current generation of consoles and also for the PC.

With "Ōkami" now coming to the switch, the handheld platform will offer some interesting new control schemes to the game. In the Switch, the Celestial Brush in the game can be used via the touchscreen as well as the motion control features of the console, leading to "new ways to solve puzzles and defeat foes" according to VG 247.

While the Switch is in Handheld mode, players can use the touchscreen to draw the brushstrokes to execute moves in the game. In the console's Docked Mode, the Joy-Con controllers can be waved about to do the same, instead.

The video below is a first look at "Ōkami HD" as it runs on Nintendo's hybrid console. "Ōkami HD" for the Nintendo Switch will be arriving on the eShop later this summer.