'Okami HD' Remake, New 'Destiny 2' DLC and More Scheduled to Launch in December

The holidays are just a few weeks away, and several top titles have picked the last days of the year to cap the 2017 video game season. The following are the games coming out just before 2018.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 2" starts out the December launch season for the Nintendo Switch. It's a new story, too, as players meet Rex and Pyra, "a mysterious being known as a Blade who grants him tremendous power," as quoted by Polygon. The game launches on Dec. 1.

PlayStation/Okami HD/Capcom A promo image of "Okami" HD, a remake of the award-winning game by Capcom for newer consoles and the PC.

PlayStation 4 owners get the new "Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package" on Dec. 5. It's Frank West's return to the home console, and he's bringing a ton of bonus content, customization options, new gameplay modes and fan-suggested fixes with him.

"Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC on Dec. 5 as well. It's a whole new expansion that introduces Mercury and the new "Raid Lair" mode, and also takes advantage of the 4K update for the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro that comes on the same day.

Fans of Clover Studio's classic will now get to see "Okami HD" in full 4K resolution starting Dec. 12. The critically-acclaimed game was first rumored to have its remaster launched by Christmas, and this advanced release date is a welcome development.

The smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is finally coming out of PC beta and into Microsoft's Xbox Game Preview program on Dec. 12 as well. The console version will have slight differences from the popular PC game, and the upcoming version for the Chinese market will be even more different.

On Dec. 13, the much-maligned "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is scheduled to launch "The Last Jedi Season." That date also sees Finn and Captain Phasma unlockable for the Resistance and the First Order, respectively, with in-game currency. It remains to be seen if they can be bought via microtransactions as well after EA temporarily removed the in-game store before launch.