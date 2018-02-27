OKC's Russell Westbrook Accuses Warriors' Zaza Pachulia of Intentionally Hurting Him

REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports January 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Staples Center.

The reigning Most Valuable Player of the National Basketball Association, Russell Westbrook, recently claimed that the Golden State Warriors' center Zaza Pachulia had intentionally hurt him during their latest game.

The teams met for the third time for the NBA season 2017-18 last Saturday, Feb. 24 where the Warriors won for the first against the Thunder this regular season, 112-80. OKC has dominated in their first two games with finals scores 108-91 and 125-105, respectively.

However, Westbrook appeared to be more upset for a different reason. After the Saturday night game, a reporter asked OKC's top scorer about the collision. Westbrook's answer hinted that he was still gravely disappointed of the incident and said it is a "dumb" question to ask if Pachulia intended to fall on his legs.

"Obviously, it was intentional. So don't ask me if it was intentional. Nobody touched him, he fell on my leg, tried to hurt me. But hey, that's how it goes," Westbrook added. When asked if Pachulia plays dirty, Westbrook did not hesitate to reply: "Yeah, for sure. For sure."

In replay videos, Westbrook can be seen scrambling for the loose ball after his failed shot with Warriors' Nick Young while Pachulia was also nearby. Young's rebound led him and Westbrook to collide then, suddenly, Pachulia also fell on Westbrook's leg.

While Westbrook did not sustain any injuries from the collision, he was initially seen feeling his legs and shaking his head in an apparent disappointment as Pachulia stands up and runs to the other side of the court.

Pachulia's teammate Kevin Durant defended him after the game saying the 6-foot-11 center was just "clumsy" after his foot got tangled with Young during the ball hustle.

However, other NBA players also voiced out their concern against the alleged intentions of Pachulia. Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving commented on a replay video posted on Instagram saying the NBA officials have to review Pachulia's plays. Westbrook's teammate, Paul George shared the thought that Pachulia may have "aimed" where to land despite no one pushing him. "That's Zaza making a Zaza play. He's on the end of hurting a lot of guys," George added.

This is not the first time Pachulia has been involved in a similar allegation. The Warriors faced the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017 Western Conference finals. Kawhi Leonard had just got back from an injury but did not stay for long after a collision with Pachulia.

While the physical contact ended his series run, Leonard believed it was not intentional. But Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich thought otherwise and said: "The two-step lead with your foot closeout is not appropriate. It's dangerous, it's unsportsmanlike, it's just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual [referring to Pachulia] has a history with that kind of action."