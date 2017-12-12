'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' News: Animated Short to Air on ABC this Dec. 14

Facebook/Frozen Shown is the poster for the "Frozen" animated short, "Olaf's Frozen Adventures," which premiered in the theaters last Nov. 22.

While the new Disney animated short, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" earned the ire of the moviegoers, it will make its way to TV this week to spread the holiday cheers.

After "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" was pulled out from the theaters on Friday, it has been announced that the animated short is heading to television this week, airing over ABC on Thursday as a primetime 30-minute holiday special. The short will be a part of the network's "25 Days of Christmas" celebration, something its producer, Roy Conli, is proud of.

"While making the film, our crew was so inspired by all of the great television holiday specials of the past. It's a dream come true for all of us," Conli said.

Some opine that bringing "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" to TV is the right thing to do as it was originally intended for TV as a Christmas special after all. To recall, it was in February 2016 when Disney announced that it was producing a "Frozen" holiday special to be aired over ABC. However, it was eventually revealed that the animated short would play instead as a mini-feature before the still showing animated Disney movie, "Coco," runs in the theaters.

Although Disney fans are used to animated shorts before a Disney movie is played in the theaters, the running time of "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" did not just fall in the good graces of the movie-going public. While most of Disney's animated shorts, including the "Frozen Fever," which was featured before the live-action "Cinderella" movie played in the theaters in 2015, don't run more than 10 minutes, "Olaf's Frozen Adventure's" more than 20 minutes of running time had been too much for those who paid to watch "Coco" in the theaters.

Because of the backlash, Disney decided to pull out the animated short from the theaters 10 days after.

"Olaf's Frozen Adventure" airs this evening of Dec. 14 at 8 on ABC Action News.