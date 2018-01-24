REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Olivia Munn poses at the premiere of "Office Christmas Party" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 7, 2016.

Olivia Munn recently took to Instagram and responded to rumors that she was dating Chris Pratt. The actress also shared her text conversation with Anna Faris where she denied the reports.

Earlier this year, rumors started surfacing on tabloids and on the web that Munn and Pratt were secretly dating. Reports also mentioned the two had been seeing each other while The Daily Mail even claimed to have an insider who said Faris was not happy about it.

However, just weeks later, Munn addressed the rumors through a series of posts on Instagram story and denied that she was dating the "Guardians of the Galaxy" lead. The "The Newsroom" actress broke her response down into five points all leading to her denial of the speculations.

Munn started her series of posts by saying: "1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup."

"2. Not every woman is 'furious' at another woman for dating her ex," the actress further explained. "3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think."

For her last point, Munn jokingly said that if she and Pratt were to date, they would have a "horrible" celebrity couple name and cited suggestions such as Crolivia, Prunn, Chrisivia, and Olipratt.

Later, Munn shared a screenshot of the text conversation she had with Faris. In it, the former told the "Scary Movie" actress that she did not normally respond to tabloid reports but decided to personally clarify things with Faris since they know each other.

"The story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth," Munn texted. Faris then replied and said she appreciated the "sweet" gesture, adding: "Let's please catch up soon."

Pratt filed for divorce from Faris in December, several months after he confirmed that they had separated. Meanwhile, Munn's relationship with NFL player Aaron Rodgers ended last April after dating since 2014.