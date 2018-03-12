Olivia Munn Denies Justin Theroux Dating Rumors

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Olivia Munn poses at the premiere of "Office Christmas Party" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. December 7, 2016.

Olivia Munn has slammed the rumors saying she is dating Jennifer Aniston's estranged husband, Justin Theroux.

It hasn't been that long since it was revealed that Jennifer Aniston and her husband, Justin Theroux, had split after two years of marriage, but it looks like the tabloids are already out to pair them up with other people. As false rumors continue to surface regarding Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, it seems like Justin Theroux has also become quite the target as he is now being rumored to be dating his wife's friend, Olivia Munn. However, the 38-year-old Munn has made it clear that she isn't dating Theroux and won't probably do so in the future.

Just recently, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star took to social media to share a couple of screenshots and messages denying the report published by In Touch that she is dating the "The Leftovers" actor. The first post she had shared involved her rep, saying, "In Touch is preparing a story about Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux. Sources tell In Touch Olivia and Justin are growing close together and they are heading towards a romance."

In the conversation, Munn could be seen surprised at the news, calling it stupid. Afterward, she would then share another post wherein she officially denies the rumors.

"Dear Tabloids, Please stop matching me with my friends' exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends' exes, that's just not my style. Kthxbye!," Olivia Munn finally said.

Munn has worked with both Aniston and Theroux in the past. Furthermore, this isn't the first time that the actress had been linked to one of her friend's exes. It wasn't too long ago that a rumor had surfaced that she is dating her friend, Anna Faris' soon-to-be ex-husband, Chris Pratt. However, she quickly put a stop to the rumor by sharing a conversation she had with "The House Bunny" actress which finally cleared things up.

As for the men that Olivia Munn had actually dated, it should be remembered that the actress had previously been in a relationship with NFL star Aaron Rodgers for three years before officially calling it quits sometime in 2017.