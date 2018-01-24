Olivia Munn Shuts Down Rumors About Her Dating Chris Pratt via Text to Anna Faris

Instagram/oliviamunn Olivia Munn texted Anna Faris to deny the rumors of her dating Chris Pratt.

Olivia Munn went directly to Anna Faris to clear out the rumors that she was dating her ex, Chris Pratt.

In the heat of rumors circulating that Munn and Pratt are dating, the "X-Men: Apocalypse" star went straight to Faris to deny that any of the news is true. Munn shared a series of snaps on her Instagram story feed about the rumors, including the exchange of texts she had with Faris.

"The story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I'm sure you already know it's not true, or maybe didn't care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it's not true," Munn's text to Faris reads, E! News confirmed.

Munn ended her message wishing Faris for a better 2018 ahead. She included Faris' reply to her message, which was more than endearing.

"You are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled," Faris said in response to Munn's message, along with an invite for them to catch up.

Prior to the snap of their messages, Munn pointed out several things that the rumors of her dating Pratt revolved around.

Munn said that women aren't always "scorned and upset" after ending a relationship, which was what the tabloids were saying about Faris.

The actress also pointed out that women aren't always "furious" with the women who date their exes, and that even if she was dating Pratt, the tabloids have already mistaken her and Faris for getting angry at each other over it.

Munn even poked fun at the possible couple names she would have with Pratt, such as "Crolivia" and "Prunn," PEOPLE reports.

"Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think," shared Munn on her Instagram stories.