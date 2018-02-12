Olympian Gus Kenworthy Plans to Save More Puppies During the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Facebook/guskenworthy Kenworth with the "Sochi Pups" back in 2015.

Gus Kenworthy is an Olympian with a mission: to rescue more stray puppies in Pyeonchang the same way he did back in 2014 during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Four years ago, it should be remembered that Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy didn't just bring home a silver medal from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, he also brought home a few stray puppies he had saved from the streets of Russia. Now, the 26-year-old has revealed that he plans to do the same thing during the 2018 Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Furthermore, the athlete also aims to shed light on South Korea's dog meat trade by taking home just at least one of the two million dogs that are bred in South Korea for the purpose of consumption.

"There's a huge dog meat industry here that's pretty inhumane," Gus explained. "And I was working with the Humane Society International already on a campaign they were doing. But I would love to bring a dog back from here, or more than one dog, and sort of be able to use that adoption as a platform to spread awareness of the situation," he added.

If he does manage to bring at least one puppy back with him to the US, then he will add another member to his growing family. During the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Kenworthy was able to bring home a female dog along with her two puppies home despite facing several challenges from the Russian government. That very act alone had touched the hearts of many and his new puppies were ultimately called the "Sochi Pups." Jake and Mishka, the name given to the pups, are currently living with Kenworthy's ex-partner Robin MacDonald. As for the mother, she was given the name Mamushka and is currently with Gus Kenworthy's mother in their home in Colorado.