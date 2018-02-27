'Omae wa Mada Gunma wo Shiranai' Latest News: Short-Form Anime Series Premieres on April 2

Asahi Production Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, “Omae wa Mada Gunma wo Shiranai (You don't know GUNMA yet.),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Hiroto Ida.

The official broadcast schedule has been announced for the short-form Japanese comedy anime series "Omae wa Mada Gunma wo Shiranai (You don't know GUNMA yet)."

The official site for the anime adaptation of Hiroto Ida's comedy manga series has recently been updated to include the broadcast dates and times for the upcoming series, which will premiere on Monday, April 2, at 8:55 p.m. on Gunma TV. It will also be available on GYAO! on the same day at 9 p.m. JST.

The short-form series, which will run for five minutes, has also been scheduled to premiere on Saturday, April 7, at 9 p.m. JST on Animax.

The series is the collaborative project of Asahi Production and CJT. Mankyuu, who has previously worked on "The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Gekijou," will serve as both director and script supervisor. The character designs will be handled by Tomonori Kogawa, whose previous works include "Densetsu Kyojin Ideon" and "Aura Battler."

It tells the story of a guy named Nori Kamitsuki, who moves from Chiba Prefecture to a fictionalized version of Gunma located in the northwest of Tokyo. The prefecture of Gunma has quite a fearsome reputation online, and it is because of this that Nori feels wary about moving to this place.

But his impression of Gunma will eventually change as he makes and forges connections with the people who live, love, and uphold the true values and cultures of the often misrepresented place. This does not, however, mean that Nori will not suffer from bouts of culture shock along the way.

The source manga, written and illustrated by Ida, debuted online via Shinchosa's "Kurage Bunch" website in 2013 and has since been published in eight collected volumes. It was then adapted into a four-episode live-action television series, as well as a live-action film in 2017.

The series and the film both starred Shotaro Mamiya as the protagonist Nori.

Additional information about the "Omae wa Mada Gunma wo Shiranai" anime adaptation will be available in the coming days.