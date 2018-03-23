Facebook/OnceABC The Charmings are back in the finale of 'Once Upon a Time'

More fan-favorite Storybrooke heroes will be back in the series finale of "Once Upon a Time."

ABC confirmed in a Twitter post that the Charmings and other beloved characters will bid their final goodbyes in the series finale called "Leaving Storybrooke" that will be aired on May 18.

This means that former series regulars Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jennifer Morrison, and Emilie de Ravin will reprise their roles as Snow White, Prince Charming, Emma Swan, and Belle, respectively.

Goodwin, Dallas, and Morrison had been series regulars since the first season of "Once Upon a Time" that aired in 2011. On the other hand, de Ravin was introduced as a recurring character in season 1, and then she was promoted to series regular on season 2. All actors departed from the show at the end of season 6, but Morrison already appeared in an early episode of season 7.

They will join the list of returning stars for the last episode of the long-running fairy tale drama, including Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Sean Maguire as Robin Hood, Rebecca Mader as Zelena, Beverley Elliot as Granny, and Lee Arenberg as Grumpy/Leroy. Also included in the returning cast are Keegan Tracy as Blue Fairy, Tony Amendola as Geppetto, Victoria Smurfit as Cruella de Vil, JoAnna Garcia-Swisher as Ariel, as well as Robbie Kay as Peter Pan.

Series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis released a statement regarding the return of the show's popular characters.

"Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the 'happily ever after' that is Once Upon a Time possible," the series creators said in the joint statement that was published by E! News. "We couldn't think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans," the statement went on.

ABC airs new episodes of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 every Friday at 8 p.m. EDT.