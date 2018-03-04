Reuters/Vincent Kessler Quentin face backlash from Sharon Tate's sister for doing a film about her murder.

Sharon Tate's sister, Debra Tate, is enraged that Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have signed on to star in Quentin Tarantino's film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Debra claims that Leonardo and Brad only care about getting paid big by appearing in the film that tells the story of how her sister Sharon was murdered by the Manson family, TMZ reports.

She also said that the actors will only glorify the Manson family for murdering Sharon and a whole lot of other victims.

"To [celebrities] it's a paycheck and these people just don't care. They are terribly hurtful to the actual family and all the living victims. They don't give a sh*t," Debra claimed.

Debra believes the same of Quentin because she thinks the director has a desire to eroticize murders.

She also believes that Leonardo and Brad didn't think their decision to join the film properly because they are "throwing all their social responsibility to the wind."

Debra shared that Quentin's legal team told her that the director will approach her about the film. However, she revealed that Quentin never came to her about making the film that involves her sister's murder.

Meanwhile, Quentin and the film's lead cast weren't the only ones attacked by Debra. She even took a jab at Hilary Duff — who's playing Sharon on a different project — for sharing an insensitive post.

"What kind of trash is she? That's just absolutely garbage. Is there any point in that?" Debra said of Hilary, after posting a photo of her portraying Sharon and implying that she "had the baby" while holding a teddy bear.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will tell the story of a struggling actor who lived next door to Sharon when the Mansons went on a series of murders in 1969. Brad will play Cliff Booth, while Leonardo portrays Rick Dalton, the one who lived next to Sharon, Deadline confirmed.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is slated to premiere on Aug. 9, 2019.