Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Quentin Tarantino in Paris at the César Awards ceremony

There is so much excitement surrounding "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," an upcoming film by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino that boasts a stellar cast.

This is why when the director showed up at the Cinema Con 2018 with Leonardo DiCaprio, who will be playing one of the leads in the movie, attendees were blown away.

He gave fans another reason to get excited as he revealed during the panel that production for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will begin this summer. On stage, he talked about his excitement to recreate the late 60s for the highly-anticipated movie.

"It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution," Tarantino told the crowd about the film.

"During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969," he went on to say.

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" will also star Brad Pitt, making it the first film in which he will act with DiCaprio. He will play the role of the loyal stunt double of the aging out-of-work cowboy actor that the latter will portray.

Tarantino is thrilled about seeing Pitt and DiCaprio do some movie magic together, going so far as to say that they are "the most exciting star dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman."

DiCaprio, on the other hand, is thrilled to be on set with Tarantino again after working with him in the 2012 western film "Django Unchained." His film before that, "Inglourious Basterds" starred Pitt.

DiCaprio said that he already read the script for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and he believes that it is one of the director's best, which is saying something seeing that every film by Tarantino simply is amazing.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman concurred, gushing that the screenplay might just be the best he had read in the three decades he has been in the business. This makes film fanatics more excited than they already are.

Margot Robbie has met with Tarantino to potentially join the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" cast, although her name did not appear in the sizzle reel shown at the event that featured his films over the years and teased the upcoming one.

Robbie did confirm last month that she will be in the movie. Since the project will be set at the time of the Charles Manson murders, she is tapped to play the role of one of the serial killer family's victims, the actress and model Sharon Tate. Tate was only 26 and was eight months pregnant at the time of the murder.

There is no word yet on the rest of the ensemble. Before Pitt was confirmed to star, it was reported that Tom Cruise was being considered for a role, too.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will be released on Aug. 9, 2019, which will mark the 50th anniversary of Tate's death.