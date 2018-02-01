'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Cast News: Jeff Pierre to Play Prince Naveen

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Princess Tiana has found her prince.

Actress Mekia Cox, who plays Tiana in "Once Upon a Time," has already revealed in the past that her prince charming will be making his debut in the back half of season 7. Now, an actor has been cast.

According to Deadline, Jeff Pierre has been tapped to portray the role of Prince Naveen, who also appeared in Disney's "The Princess and the Frog." Naveen, whose carefree facade hides a devastating past, will be introduced in the episode "A Taste of the Heights," which will air on March 9.

However, not everything will be rainbows and butterflies for Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen. Pierre's character is committed to making amends for his past transgressions, and he is not afraid to give up everything in order to achieve his goal.

Tiana is not the only character whose love life will be explored in the second half of the seventh season, though. As previously reported, Zelena's (Rebecca Mader) human fiancé, Chad, will also be making an appearance. Bringing Chad to life is Kip Pardue, who is known for his role on "Marvel's Runaways."

As fans may recall, Zelena's alter-ego Kelly was revealed to have made a life for herself outside of Hyperion Heights. She had a regular job as a spin instructor and genuinely has feelings for Chad. However, Regina (Lana Parilla) was able to talk her into returning to Hyperion Heights. Pardue will first appear in the show's 150th episode.

"We've teased that Zelena has a fiancé, one who she has real feelings for," executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis previously said. "And who better to introduce the audience to that fiancé than the woman playing her big sister, Lana Parrilla in her directing debut."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.