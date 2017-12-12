'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 10 Preview: Gothel Tries to Win Anastasia's Trust

Facebook/OnceABC New episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 on Dec. 8.

A new episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 is coming this week and new photos from the episode reveal that it will find Gothel (Emma Booth) trying to win the trust of Anastasia (Yael Yurman). This Friday's episode will serve as the current season's winter finale so fans should expect it to be nothing less than mind-blowing.

The new photos from episode 10, titled "The Eighth Witch," reveal that Anastasia is finally awake and the rest of the characters will not know how to react to it. The photos also reveal that upon knowing that she's awake, Gothel will attempt to gain Anastasia's trust. The synopsis for the episode hints that while her attempt will turn out to be successful, this might lead to something dangerous.

The photos also show Weaver (Robert Carlyle) working closely with Anastasia and Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar). While it remains to be seen what business Weaver has with the two, the photos hint that the dagger is at the center of this collaboration.

Aside from Anastasia, Weaver and Gothel, Henry (Andrew J West) and Ella (Jessa Schramm) will also take the center stage in the upcoming episode. The official synopsis for "The Eighth Witch" reveals that the two will pull out all the stops to make sure that Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and the others are safe. The episode will also find Regina (Lana Parrilla) making a tough decision.

Meanwhile, in Hyperion Heights, Roni will ask Henry to go to San Francisco to look for her lost sister. However, Henry will learn that Lucy has fallen unconscious, so she will cancel his trip to San Francisco to stay by her side.

As for Gothel's attempt to win Anastasia's trust, the synopsis reveals that the result of their developing relationship will eventually prove to be fatal for both of them.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 episode 10 airs on Dec. 15 on ABC.