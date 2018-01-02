'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Henry Tells Regina to Pick Lucy Over Him

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time"

Henry (Andrew West) will have no qualms telling Regina (Lana Parilla) to save his daughter in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

In the episode titled "Secret Garden," the promo shows how conflicted the mother and son are due to the huge complication they are facing. Little Lucy (Alison Fernandez) is shown sleeping on her hospital bed, completely unaware of the turmoil pestering her loved ones. Regina's sister, Zelena (Rebecca Mader), is also there, trying to help the others come up with a viable solution to the problem. The curse that plagues Lucy has bound her to Henry for good. This means that if Regina or Zelena attempts to break it, only one of them will survive.

The clip shows a concerned Henry watching his daughter sleep. He appears to be considering his next move. He is aware that he will be signing his own death warrant if they choose to save Lucy. Henry, however, may choose to follow through with his plan. It will not be a stretch for him to sacrifice his own life for the sake of his daughter. In an interview, executive producer Edward Kitsis hinted about Henry's fate. According to him, his death would definitely sadden the fans who are rooting for his romance with Jacinda (Dania Ramirez).

"Well, we now know that if they have True Love's Kiss and break the curse, Henry is going to die, so it's going to be very tough because these two clearly have feelings for each other. What we're going to see is Regina is going to have to team up with her granddaughter to help save Henry. We're going to see some Operation Save Henry in the second half of the season, with Regina and Lucy," the EP teased.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.