'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Regina and Lucy Team up to Save Henry

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time"

Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and Regina (Lana Parilla) will do their best to save Henry (Andrew West) in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Once Upon a Time."

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Edward Kitsis said that Regina and her granddaughter would team up to break Henry's curse. They would be joined by Zelena (Rebecca Mader), who similarly wants to do everything to save her nephew. Last episode, the two witches were faced with a difficult decision. They needed to choose between the lives of Henry and Lucy. If they break the little girl's curse, they would sign Henry's death contract. According to Kitsis, season 7B would see Zelena and Regina work together like never before.

"Yes, and one of the things we're excited about is seeing the two sisters work together in a way we haven't really seen. They're going to have to find that third way, hopefully. Toward that goal, they're going to have to attack it on two fronts. Immediately you're going to see in the spring premiere that they're faced with a very large decision, as far as Lucy's life hanging in the balance. That is going to come first, and at the same time they have to figure out a way to save Henry's heart. They're also in a land without magic, so we really tried to make it as hard as possible for them to figure out a third way," the EP teased.

The promo for the March 2 episode titled "Secret Garden" shows the sisters discussing their next move. Lucy is shown lying on her hospital bed while the two watch over her. Zelena is telling Regina that if they prioritize Henry, Lucy will die. This predicament is expected to weigh them down as they refuse to pick only one loved one to save. Meanwhile, the clip also shows that war of the witches will continue in the second half of the season.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.