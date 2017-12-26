'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Regina and Zelena Decide on Lucy's Fate

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time"

Lucy's (Alison Fernandez) fate will depend on sisters Regina (Lana Parilla) and Zelena (Rebecca Mader) in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

In the episode titled "Secret Garden," the promo shows the witch duo watching young Lucy peacefully sleeping on her hospital bed. Regina and Zelena are discussing what their next move is going to be. After the shocking revelations from the midseason finale, the siblings know that their options are limited. The curse dictates that if they choose to prioritize and save Henry (Andrew West), Lucy will be killed. If they pick the little girl, Regina's son will cease to exist.

Executive producer Edward Kitsis talked to TVLine about this predicament. According to him, deciding on who will survive would definitely be difficult for the sisters, especially to Regina. Zelena is similarly conflicted as she does not have the heart to choose between Henry and Lucy. Both witches will reportedly do their best to find another way to save their loved ones. Kitsis said that season 7B would see Regina and Zelena working together like never before. The stakes are high and they cannot afford to make mistakes.

"Yes, and one of the things we're excited about is seeing the two sisters work together in a way we haven't really seen. They're going to have to find that third way, hopefully. Toward that goal, they're going to have to attack it on two fronts. Immediately you're going to see in the spring premiere that they're faced with a very large decision, as far as Lucy's life hanging in the balance. That is going to come first, and at the same time they have to figure out a way to save Henry's heart," the EP teased.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.