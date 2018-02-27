'Once Upon A Time' Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers: Regina And Zelena Strike A Deal With Eloise

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Regina/Roni (Lana Parrilla) and Zelena/Kelly (Rebecca Madder) will risk a deal with a witch to save two lives in the upcoming episode of "Once upon a Time."

In the episode titled "Secret Garden," the synopsis reveals that the sisters will be desperate enough to seek the help of Eloise (Emma Booth) to cure Lucy's (Alison Fernandez) mysterious illness. As expected, an agreement with the cursed alter ego of Mother Gothel will lead to an even bigger complication. Regina and Zelena know they are putting their trust on someone who may end up double-crossing them, but their options are limited. When Drizella (Adelaide Kane) cast the curse, she made sure that there was no turning back.

If Regina breaks the spell, Lucy will live, but Henry (Andrew J. West), whose life is intertwined with his child, will not. The sneak peek shows how the difficult situation is taking its toll on the sisters. In the clip, Regina and Zelena have gone to the hospital to check on Lucy. When Henry recognizes them, he says that Lucy is not getting any better. Later on, Zelena asks Regina what they are going to do. The other replies that they will not let anyone of them die. As sisters, they will find a way to break the curse. Co-series creator Edward Kitsis previously said this would not be easy.

"Yes, and one of the things we're excited about is seeing the two sisters work together in a way we haven't really seen. They're going to have to find that third way, hopefully. Toward that goal, they're going to have to attack it on two fronts. Immediately you're going to see in the spring premiere that they're faced with a very large decision, as far as Lucy's life hanging in the balance. That is going to come first, and at the same time they have to figure out a way to save Henry's heart. They're also in a land without magic, so we really tried to make it as hard as possible for them to figure out a third way," Kitsis said.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.