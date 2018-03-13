'Once Upon A Time' Season 7 Episode 13 Spoilers: Hook Pits Against A Powerful Pirate For Supremacy

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Rogers/Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) will have to win over a fight with another pirate to save Tilly/Alice (Rose Reynolds) in the upcoming episode of "Once upon a Time."

In the episode titled "Knightfall," the synopsis reveals that the pirate will face off with Captain Ahab (Chad Rook) to get his hands on a legendary magical talisman. This item is the only way to save young Alice (Elle McKinnon) from captivity. The promo shows Rumpel (Robert Carlyle) telling Rogers/Hook what and where the talisman is. It turns out the latter has to find demigod Maui's fish hook. Ahab, when Rogers/Hook finds him, does want to part with the item, as expected. They get ready for a winner-takes-all duel.

It looks like Rogers/Hook will give the talisman to Gothel/Eloise (Emma Booth) in exchange of freeing young Alice. He will soon realize, though, that the Witch has no plans to follow through with her promise. In the clip, Gothel/Eloise is shown using her magic to push the pirate out of the window of Alice's tower. Last episode, the focus was on Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox) and her ascent to the throne. There was a huge hurdle she had to overcome first, though. Dr. Facilier's (Daniel Francis) told her that once she accepted the crown, a monster would arrive in her shores and cause mayhem to her people.

In Hyperion Heights, Facilier showed up and met with Roni/Regina (Lana Parrilla). It turned out they were romantically involved. In December, series co-creator Eddy Kitsis revealed that the character's love life would bloom. It has been a while since Regina had a man in her life. After the death of Robin Hood (Sean Maguire), she has stayed off the dating scene. Though there is still no confirmation that Facilier is going to be that man for her, the hints point out that he is. Some of the fans are worried about the man's evil nature, though. Facilier cannot be a good person when he is planning Tiana's downfall.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.