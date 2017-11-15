'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers: Hook and Rapunzel to Get Together? Roni Asks for Weaver's Help

Facebook/OnceABC Roni (Lana Parrilla) comes to Weaver (Robert Carlyle) for help.

On episode 7, Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) has an enchanting encounter with Rapunzel (Meegan Warner). Meanwhile, Roni (Lana Parrilla) will come to Weaver (Robert Carlyle) for help in breaking the curse.

On the next episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7, titled "Eloise Gardener," Hook meets Rapunzel, who is expected to have an overwhelming effect on the pirate.

According to the episode 7 listing on The Futon Critic, Hook is in search of strong and evil magic when he meets Rapunzel. However, meeting Rapunzel will be a life-changer for Hook, which could alter his mind about searching for dark magic. This could also lead to Hook developing feelings for the damsel in distress.

Although Hook's one true love is Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), it could be possible that he finds love with Rapunzel, given how much she'll be able to change his life.

Meanwhile, Roni will ask for Weaver's help now that she knows about the curse.

On the episode 7 promo, Roni asks Weaver if the name Rumplestiltskin has any significance to him.

Roni could be trying to bring back Weaver's memories of his true identity, the same way Drizella (Adelaide Kane) helped her in remembering her past.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Parrilla talks about going to the right person to ask for help in breaking the curse.

"She's at the mercy of Drizella and her power, and she feels a bit weak right now, because she doesn't know what to do. But then little by little, she comes up with another plan, and that plan involves someone who we know, and she's going to find this person to try and get some help. She's going to find the one person who can possibly help her break this curse," Parrilla explained.

Season 7 of "Once Upon a Time" airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.