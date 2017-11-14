'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers: The Tables Have Turned for Drizella

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time"

Drizella (Adelaide Kane) is going to need Regina's (Lara Parilla) help in the upcoming double episode of "Once Upon a Time."

The episodes, titled "Eloise Gardener" and "Pretty in Blue," are expected to reveal what is next for Drizella. Last week, she succeeded in turning her heart black to prevent Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar) from using it to revive her dead stepsister. She then revealed that she wants to cast a Dark Curse. Regina, however, told her that heroes tend to find ways to break curses. Drizella will likely interrogate the Evil Queen on what should be done next to stop her mother's plans.

Kane recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her character's main goal is to ultimately make her mother regret that she did not love her. Drizella, she said, is a lonely young woman whose mind has been corrupted due to lack of comfort and love from her remaining parent. Lady Tremaine only cared for Anastasia (Yael Yurman) and cast Drizella aside like they were not family.

"I think she thinks that she wants vengeance against her mother for not loving her. I think that's ultimately what she thinks she wants, and then I think what she really wants is to be loved and to be happy and she's going about it the wrong way. That's the example she's grown up with. That's all she knows. It's the only word she knows how to say. She's never been shown anything different, so she doesn't know any other way to go about it," Kane said.

Meanwhile, the promo provides a glimpse of the scenes to look forward to in the back to back episodes. Rogers (Colin O'Donoghue) will finally meet Eloise Gardener (Meegan Warner) a.k.a. Rapunzel. Tilly (Rose Reynolds) will appear to offer him advice on how to deal with the long-haired lass.

Elsewhere, Roni (Parilla) will approach Weaver (Robert Carlyle) with an interesting question. In the clip, she wants to know if he has any idea who Rumplestilskin is. Weaver looks confused for a moment, but his eyes hint of a secret knowledge.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.