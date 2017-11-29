'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers: Gothel's Hidden Connection to Drizella to be Revealed

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time"

Drizella (Adelaide Kane) and Mother Gothel's (Emma Booth) secret connection will soon be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time."

Fans of the series are expecting to get more details on why Gothel is conspiring with Drizella in the episode titled "One Little Tear." Previously, it has been revealed that the witch has been working alongside Cinderella's (Dania Ramirez) evil step sister for unknown reasons. It may or may have something to do with her plans to keep Eloise a.k.a. Rapunzel (Meegan Warner) locked up in the tower forever.

The promo shows Gothel terrorizing a sobbing Rapunzel by saying that she is trapped for eternity in that lonely tower. She reminds the blonde that it is time for her to fulfill a promise she made in exchange for her family's protection. Eloise's fate is expected to be revealed later on, especially with regards to who will come to her aid in escaping her prison.

Meanwhile, Gothel is actually Alice's (Rose Reynolds) mother. She seduced Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) by impersonating Eloise when he first met her. Reynold spoke about the moment she realized who her character's mom was. According to her, O'Donoghue's hint made her peruse the script and look for clues. She said that the actor even denied that it was Gothel when she guessed it right the first time.

"With regard to finding out who my Mum was, I found this out much later. ... So I went back to the scripts and reread them for clues and there was a line about Alice being locked in a tower and I knew Emma's character was doing a lot of that with Rapunzel, so I went back to Colin and said, 'It's the Witch!!' to which he said, 'Nope.' And then walked off again! So not only did Colin deny giving me any parental guidance, when I got anything right, he lied about it to my face!" Reynolds said.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7, episode 9 will air on Friday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.