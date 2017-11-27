'Once Upon a Time Season 7' Episode 9 Spoilers: Mother Gothel Traps Rapunzel in a Tower

Facebook/OnceABC Mother Gothel (Emma Booth) has doomed plans for Rapunzel (Meegan Warner).

In episode 9, Mother Gothel (Emma Booth) will keep Rapunzel (Meegan Warner) trapped in the cursed tower.

On the next episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7, Mother Gothel is determined to keep Rapunzel locked in her tower forever. As seen in the episode 9 promo, the villain reminds the long-haired damsel of the sacrifice she made for her family.

"You swore to pay any price for your family's happiness," Mother Gothel tells Rapunzel.

When Rapunzel calls out her tower for help, Mother Gothel reminds her that "there is no way out."

Details of episode 9 have not been revealed yet. However, series co-creator Adam Horowitz teased the title that could be a clue to Rapunzel's story.

According to Horowitz' post on Twitter, the title is "One Little Tear."

From the original fairy tale of Rapunzel, her tears are known to heal all kinds of wounds and ailments. Given the title of episode 9, it's possible that Rapunzel's tear will play a big part in the story.

There are also speculations that Hook will be with Rapunzel in episode 9 since he chose to stay in the tower for his baby. But even though the two haven't officially found each other, it seems that both Hook and Alice can already feel in the alternate universe that they are father and daughter.

Meanwhile, Reynolds gives viewers a little bit of insight on the father-daughter relationship of Hook and Alice.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds explains that Tilly and Rogers playing chess together is very significant for their relationship.

"Chess has a major part to play in their father-daughter relationship or lack thereof, and Tilly comes to rely on those moments. The game connects them. I don't know how Tilly will react when she comes to understand that Rogers is actually her father, but on some level, I think she already knows," Reynolds revealed.

The new episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 premieres on Friday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.