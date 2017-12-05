Facebook/OnceABC New episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 on Dec. 8.

In episode 9, Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar) — also known as Lady Tremaine — will do everything to wake Anastasia (Yael Yurman). Meanwhile, her backstory as Lady Tremaine will reveal a surprising twist.

On the next episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7, titled "One Little Tear," Victoria will go to great lengths to wake up Anastasia. She will enlist the help of the mischievous Weaver (Robert Carlyle), according to the episode listing on The Futon Critic.

However, Victoria's plans of saving Anastasia might cost her another life.

Meanwhile, the origin of Lady Tremaine will also be revealed in episode 9. The show will offer a shocking twist about her connection to someone else's fairytale, as well as Mother Gothel's (Emma Booth) involvement in her past.

As seen in the episode 9 promo, Lady Tremaine is crying over an unconscious dark-haired girl just after an image illustrates what appears to be the fairytale of Elsa and Anna.

Is it possible that Lady Tremaine is Elsa? Her story has yet to unfold in the new episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

On the other hand, fans should continue to be wary of Drizella (Adelaide Kane) since the show established that she could be the one who cast the curse this season.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kane said that it won't be surprising if her character did unleash the curse.

"I think it would be really satisfying if Ivy were the one who cast the curse just because she is so downtrodden and angry and unhappy," Kane explained.

However, Kane added that Drizella's mother appears to be the better fit as the villain who unleashed the curse.

"Her mother has all the power and all the control," said Kane.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.