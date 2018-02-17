'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 News: Cast Thanks Fans For Sticking With The Show For 7 Years

Facebook/OnceABC Emma Swan and Regina Mills in Once Upon a Time

The Storybrooke characters are about to say their final farewell at the end of season 7, but the cast of "Once Upon a Time" relived their first memories about the show.

After the news broke out about the cancellation of the long-running fairytale drama series, the lead stars turned to social media to express their gratitude to all the fans who had been with them over the years.

On her Instagram account, Lana Parilla recalled the moments during her audition for the role of the Evil Queen/Regina in the series.