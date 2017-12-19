'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 News, Return Date: ABC Confirms Series' Return on March 2

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time" season 7

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will feature more magic and drama when it returns next year for its second half. ABC has confirmed that following last Friday's midseason finale titled "The Eighth Witch," the popular fantasy drama will return in March.

Written by Jane Espenson and Jerome Schwartz, and directed by Ralph Hemecker, the midseason finale followed Drizella (Adelaide Kane) as she threatened the realm with a dark curse, and how Henry (Henry Mills) and Ella (Jessy Schram) took extreme actions just to protect Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and the other people in the realm.

As for Regina (Lana Parrilla), she was forced to make a choice that took everyone by surprise. Elsewhere in the episode, Regina's cursed persona, Roni, went to Hyperion Heights to ask Henry to travel to San Francisco to look for her sister. However, Henry learned that Lucy fell unconscious, so he rushed to her side and disobeyed Roni.

The episode also followed Gothel (Meegan Warner) as she tried to earn the trust of Anastasia (Emma Rigby). However, the synopsis for the episode revealed that their developing relationship would be fatal for both of them.

In a recent interview, Parrella hinted that the one who cast the curse in the midseason finale might not actually be Drizella. "You will learn by the winter finale who has cast the curse and why. There will be some fun magic battles. The most exciting thing that's happening in the winter finale is we are seeing a familiar character return, and we are also going to learn who cast this curse and why," she said.

Produced by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, "Once Upon a Time" stars Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew West, Gabrielle Anwar, Dania Ramirez, Fernandez and Mekia Cox.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on March 2, 2018 on ABC.