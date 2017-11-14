'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Adelaide Kane Teases Drizella's Role in the Curse

(Photo: ABC) A promotional still from "Once Upon a Time" season 7, episode 6, "Wake Up Call."

The latest episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 has given viewers another reason to keep an eye out for Drizella (Adelaide Kane).

As it turns out, she is awake after all this time and she might even be the individual who cast the dark curse plaguing Hyperion Heights. On top of that, it turns out Drizella is working with the witch (Emma Booth).

After learning that her mother intends to use her pure heart to resurrect Anastasia, Drizella goes on a destructive path to blacken it in the latest "Once Upon a Time" season 7 episode — first killing Prince Gregory and now, intending to cast a dark curse that will make Regina's (Lana Parrilla) curse at the start of the series look like a cake walk.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kane warned that Drizella is now harder to trust knowing that she is awake although she points out she was not the trustiest person to begin with anyway.

The actress believes that her character is a "strong contender" for being the mastermind of this "Once Upon a Time" season 7 crisis and believes that it will be "satisfying" for her to be the person responsible "just because she is so downtrodden and angry and unhappy."

But you know who really has a lot of power in either world? It's her mother. Her mother has all the power and all the control and keeps her on a really tight leash, so she'd have to be a lot smarter than anybody gives her credit for to be able to pull that off underneath everybody's nose.

Kane also pointed out how that Drizella's "whole obsession with her mother and her childhood and how her mother controls her life like that" is something to take note of because the odds are her mother is the reason behind her being awake.

It all depends on who cast the curse really.

As "Once Upon a Time" season 7 progresses, fans will learn if Drizella is truly capable of all these horrific things. The show will also expound on her connection with the witch and whether or not who is serving the pawn in this complicated chess game.

We'll continue to develop that story line and see where that's going and what kind of part she has to play in this whole curse. We get to explore more characters and their backstory, and get to see how far they've come, and what's been going on for them between the time jump from the end of season 6 and now, the beginning of this whole new story and this whole new curse. Naturally things will get far more complicated as we continue on. There's going to be all this good stuff coming up. It's exciting. Some really, really juicy bits that I can't tell you about because I'll get in trouble.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.