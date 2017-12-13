'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Anastasia Might Be in Serious Danger in Episode 10

(Photo: Facebook/OnceABC) Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time."

Anastasia's (Yael Yurman) relationship with Gothel (Emma Booth) could have deadly consequences in the upcoming episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

Titled "The Eighth Witch," this week's winter finale will see Gothel work to earn Anastasia's trust. Regina (Lana Parrilla) reunites with Zelena (Rebecca Mader) but she is forced to make a tough decision. The realm is threatened by Drizella's (Adelaide Kane) dark curse, so Ella (Dania Ramirez) and Henry (Andrew J. West) come up with a plan to save Lucy (Alison Fernandez) and the others.

Back in Hyperion Heights, Roni (also played by Parrilla) tries to find her sister in San Francisco with the help of Henry. Upon learning that something wrong happened to Lucy, Henry leaves Roni and rushes to be with her. Anastasia's relationship with Gothel, on the other hand, may lead to dangerous consequences.

The promo for the winter finale opens with the sky turning gray because of Drizella's curse. Regina meets up with Zelena in the middle of a forest as they talk about their latest enemy. "They're not creatures, they're witches," Zelena says. Regina suggests they fight together to take down Drizella. The last moments of the clip teases a war between the witches in the realm.

In October, executive producer Eddy Kitsis hinted that the winter finale will see how and when Rumple (Robert Carlyle) asked Alice (Rose Reynolds) to wake him up. He also mentioned about their plans to give Alice an interesting love story in the coming episodes.

"We're going to see the scene where he does that in the winter finale," the EP said. "We just love the character of Alice and her portrayal. We're really excited about what we're going to do with her for the rest of the season."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.