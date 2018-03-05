Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time" season 7

Drizella (Adelaide Kane) struggles to understand how she feels her mother's death on "Once Upon a Time" season 7. Meanwhile, showrunners reveal that a witch-killer is on the loose.

Previously on the show, Rapunzel (Gabrielle Anwar) sacrificed herself to save Drizella from being killed by Gothel (Emma Booth) to boost the Resurrection Amulet. On her dying breath, Rapunzel told Drizella that she loved her and that she just wanted her to reunite with Anastasia (Yael Yurman).

Because of this, Drizella will have inner conflict about how to process her mother's death, co-showrunner Eddy Kitsis confirmed with TVLine.

"Ivy has to deal with what happens when you spend your life hating someone, and then you realize you shouldn't have. ... Now where do you put that hate?" Kitsis shared.

Meanwhile, co-showrunners Kitsis and Adam Horowitz also confirm that there is a witch hunt going into the final episodes of "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

"Someone, we will find out, is killing witches," Kitsis confirmed, adding that the nurse' death in episode 11 is connected to the whole thing.

"While Gothel is trying to assemble a coven, someone else is trying to knock them off, and that is what we're going to be seeing for the next little bit," he added.

However, Horowitz clarified that the identity of the witch-killer is the ultimate mystery for season 7. He revealed that the mysterious witch-killer will be unveiled sooner rather than later, as it opens up a new storyline for the show.

"The coven story, the serial killer story and what Gothel wants all sort of intertwine," Horowitz said.

Meanwhile, Kitsis and Horowitz have confirmed that "Once Upon a Time" is returning to Storybrooke for the series finale, Variety reports. The two have yet to confirm which characters are coming back, although they say that there will be a lot of familiar faces in the finale.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs every Friday night at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.