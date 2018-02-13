'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Everyone to Get a Happy Ending in Series Finale

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

It is going to be a bittersweet goodbye for the fans of the ABC series "Once upon a Time" as it airs its final few episodes in March.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the fantasy drama is going to end after season 7. First airing in 2011, "OUAT" has drawn quite a huge number of followers who will definitely be sad to say farewell to their favorite characters. If it is any consolation, series creator Adam Horowitz assured the fans that the ending with be nothing but happy and rewarding. According to him, some of the old characters would return and reunite with the rest. He also revealed that no one would perish in the series finale, as everyone would get what they truly deserve.

"I'm going to give you one big spoiler: Everyone doesn't die at the end. So the characters still exist, and they will, as Eddy said, continue on with their happily ever afters — it's in the same way that we created this show, where we took iconic characters who have stories already and told new stories with them, so I think there's always room for that. Whether we do it or someone else does it, or the fans just do it with fan fiction, I think in some ways, the show will continue to live on and that's incredibly gratifying," Horowitz said.

Already, spoilers for the current installment indicate the happy events that will take place when the series returns next month. Tiana (Mekia Cox) is finally going to meet her prince. It has been reported that actor Jeff Pierre will play the role of Naveen in season 7B. Also, Zelena/Kelly (Rebecca Mader) is engaged to be married to the man of her dreams. She met her fiancé, Chad (to be played by Kip Pardue), while she was working as a spin instructor in San Francisco. Viewers are looking forward to her wedding as the Wicked Witch of the West finally meets her match.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.