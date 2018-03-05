'Once Upon A Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Ivy Deals With Aftermath Of Victoria's Sacrifice

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

The recent episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 shockingly killed off a major character, but her death will inform someone else's arc in the next episodes.

For those who are unaware, the previous episode of the ABC fantasy drama series saw Lady Tremaine/Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar) making a huge sacrifice. She offered her own life in order to save her daughter, Ivy (Adelaide Kane), who is also known as Drizella.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Victoria's death will play a big part in Ivy's storyline in the next episodes, as executive producers Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis revealed.

"Hopefully we pulled the layers back enough to make you understand her a little more, and just as you do, the focus is going to shift," Horowitz said. "Part of it is seeing how this affects Ivy and where this pushes her next."

Kitsis added that Ivy will now find herself struggling with her emotions as she becomes confused about where to place them after Victoria made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Ivy now has to deal with what happens when you spend your entire life hating someone and then you realize you shouldn't have, they really liked you, and now where do you put that hate?" he teased.

Moving on to a different storyline, the back half of the show's final season also features a new villain on the loose. Witches are being killed by an unknown person. And, while Horowitz did describe the identity of the killer as a mystery, he also warned that it is "not the mystery."

"It gets revealed probably sooner than you expect, but it's opening a new story avenue," he said.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the next episode, titled "A Taste of the Heights." A promo video for the new episode teases Henry (Andrew J. West) possibly sharing true love's kiss with Cinderella (Dania Ramirez). It also previews the death of another witch after the killer strikes again.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs Fridays, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.