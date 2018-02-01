'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Jeff Pierre to Play Prince Naveen

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time" season 7

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return with new cast member Jeff Pierre set to play Prince Naveen from the tale of "The Princess and the Frog." Meanwhile, Regina (Lana Parilla) and Zelena (Rebecca Mader) will need to make an important decision.

When the second half of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 returns to ABC, Pierre will make an appearance as Prince Naveen, TVLine confirmed. Prince Naveen will be a recurring character on the show, and will be introduced in episode 12, titled "A Taste of the Heights."

Though details of his arrival to Hyperion Heights are yet to be revealed when the episode airs on March 9, Prince Naveen's description already offers what fans can expect from the show's newest character.

Prince Naveen is described as a very fun person and happy-go-lucky wanderer "who cares little about the dangers of the world." However, Prince Naveen's cheery façade might only be a mask to hide "a heart struggling with a tragic past."

The prince appears on the show, determined to redeem himself from his bad history, "even if it means sacrificing everything he loves in the process." Could this mean that reuniting Tiana (Mekia Cox) with her prince might not be a good idea after all?

Meanwhile, "Once Upon a Time" season 7 returns with episode 11, titled "Secret Garden," with Regina and her sister Zelena under the pressure of making a very critical decision.

The episode 11 promo shows the two sisters discussing their options in breaking the curse.

"If we break the curse, Henry (Andrew J. West) dies, and if we don't, Lucy (Alison Fernandez) does," Zelena tells her sister. On the other hand, Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Rumple (Robert Carlyle) explore dark magic to defeat the evil witches.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 returns on March 2 on ABC.