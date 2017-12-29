'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Regina Will Have a New Love Interest

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, love will be in the air for Regina (Lana Parilla).

This much was revealed by creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz while speaking to TVLine. Regina has been without a love interest for quite some time now, but that is all going to change in the seventh season's back half.

"There is absolutely going to be some romance in Regina's life in the second half of the season," Kitsis revealed.

They further explained that while her romantic relationships with Robin (Sean Maguire) and Daniel (Noah Bean) did not pan out, she will not be afraid to tackle a possible new love in her life.

"Regina may have suffered a lot over the years, but she is nothing if not resilient," Horowitz said. "And when her heart is stirred, she decides to explore what that means and to see what possibilities lie out there for her."

But, there will be a threat in Hyperion Heights in the second half of the season. As previously reported, Mother Gothel (Emma Booth) has now been set free, and her plan to reunite the Coven of the Eight will mean terrible things. However, Horowitz assured fans that there can be love in a time of chaos.

"As Gothel's plan intensifies and the spectre of the coven looms, the stakes are raised," he said. "But that doesn't mean there isn't room for romance."

The creators previously teased that fans will recognize some of the witches of the Coven of the Eight, as they are taken from Disney lore. However, they refrained from divulging any names. Kitsis also refused to reveal the name of Regina's new love interest.

"It's an interesting relationship that we are excited for people to see," Kitsis teased.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will resume on Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.