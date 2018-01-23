'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Roni to Meet Kelly's Fiancé

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Kelly/Zelena's (Rebecca Mader) fiancé will be introduced in the midseason premiere of the current season of "Once Upon a Time."

Series creator Eddy Kitsis recently shared the exciting storyline connected to Mader's character. According to him, Kelly's fiancé will be someone who is completely unaware of her evil alter ego. As the Wicked Witch of the West, Zelena has done her share of bad things. This will not stop her from finding love, though. Her Hyperion Heights counterpart, Kelly, is set to fall in love with a man who will sweep her off her feet.

"We are going to meet her (yet-to-be-cast) fiancé, and he is, as she said, someone from the real world. The last time we had someone fall in love with someone from the real world, they turned out to be a flying monkey, so we wanted to explore what would it really mean if you fell in love with someone who has no idea you're the Wicked Witch — and if you told them would think you're crazy!" the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Kelly/Zelena will not be the only one with a love life in season 7. It has been revealed that Roni/Regina (Lana Parrilla) will also take some time off to go on dates. Horowitz promised that once the hype surrounding the Coven of Eight dies down, Parrilla's character would have the opportunity to meet someone she likes. This person will help her get over her broken heart over Robin's (Sean Maguire) passing.

The EP also made clear that though Roni/Regina is moving on, she would keep the memory of Robin and her first love, Daniel (Noah Bean), close to her heart. Still, she knows she deserves to be happy again. Regina is aware that the men she loved would not want her to grieve over them for the rest of her life.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.