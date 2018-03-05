Once Upon A Time Season 7 Spoilers: Series Creators Explain Rapunzel's Death

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Another hero sacrificed herself for the sake of the others in the midseason premiere of "Once Upon a Time" season 7.

In the episode titled "Secret Garden," Rapunzel/Lady Tremaine/Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar) opted to give up her own life to save her daughter Drizella/Ivy (Adelaide Kane) and her granddaughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez) from Gothel's (Emma Booth) evil plans.

Series co-creator Eddy Kitsis spoke to TVLine to talk about the repercussion of Lady Tremaine's death. According to Kitsis, the character was originally trapped in a tower then became an evil person in the long-running TV series. However, she managed to redeem herself when she had to think about her daughter's welfare in the previous episode.

"I think that's always been a message on the show, which is this is not a show where we expect you to be perfect. This is a show where we all say, 'OK, every day we make mistakes, but it's how you come back from them.' So we felt like that was a fitting ending," Kitsis also said.

Kitsis' co-creator Adam Horowitz also said in an interview with Digital Spy that fans of the series initially thought that the character could be the biggest villain of the series. But because of the recent events, he is hoping that they managed to unveil the layers of the complex character.

But due to Tremaine's death, Drizella must learn how to accept his mother's sacrifice for her life even if they had been feuding for most of her life. "Now Ivy has to deal with what happens when you spend your life hating someone, and then you realize you shouldn't have," Kitsis also said. "They really liked you, and now where do you put that hate?"

In addition, Horowitz also mentioned mysterious killer who took the life of the doctor who recently found out that Henry (Andrew J. West) happens to be Lucy's father will be revealed in the next installments of the series.

ABC will air the next episodes of "Once Upon a Time" every Fridays at 8 p.m. EST.