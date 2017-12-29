'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Regina Find Love Again?

Facebook/OnceABC Regina (Lana Parrilla) finds love when season 7 returns.

When season 7 of "Once Upon a Time" returns next year, Regina (Lana Parrilla) will find love again.

Regina has been on her own for some time now, but series creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis tease that the former Evil Queen will find some romance in her life again, TVLine reports.

"There is absolutely going to be some romance in Regina's life in the second half of the season," Kitsis revealed.

Even though Regina will be occupied with the problem of the Coven of Eight witches taking over Hyperion Heights, Horowitz teased that the heroine will have enough time to find love.

"As Gothel's (Emma Booth) plan intensifies and the spectre of the coven looms, the stakes are raised. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for romance," the showrunner shared.

Horowitz added that even though Regina has suffered a lot of heartbreaks over time, she is strong enough to overcome all of it. Regina is still willing to open the doors to her heart once she finds the right person again.

"When her heart is stirred, she decides to explore what that means and to see what possibilities lie out there for her," Horowitz said.

Horowitz assures fans of "Once Upon a Time" that Regina's great loves, Robin (Sean Maguire) and Daniel (Noah Bean), will always be in her heart. But Regina knows herself that she deserves to find love again.

"She owes it to herself to see if she can love again," added Horowitz.

Unfortunately, the showrunners aren't ready to reveal just yet who Regina will be falling in love with. Kitsis only teased it as "an interesting relationship" that will be exciting for the cast and fans alike to witness.

In the meantime, Regina will have to find a way to save Lucy (Alison Fernandez) or spare Henry (Andrew J. West) on the next episode, titled "Secret Garden."

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 returns on March 2, 2018 on ABC.