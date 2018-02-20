'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Zelena to Get Her Powers Back

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Zelena/Kelly (Rebecca Mader) will be getting her powers back in the second half of the current season of "Once upon a Time."

Executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis recently hinted to Entertainment Weekly that they have solid plans for Zelena to be back to her magical self in season 7B. Before the series went on hiatus, viewers saw the Wicked Witch of the West living an ordinary life as Kelly, a spin instructor in San Francisco. Regina (Lana Parrilla) wanted her to return to Hyperion Heights with her, but Zelena said she could not. It turned out she fell in love with someone and they were about to get married.

Zelena's beau is Chad (to be played by Kip Pardue). Speculations are rife that she will finally get her happily ever after with him. Chad, however, is still unaware of his fiancée's true identity. Although it is expected that he will be shocked when he discovers the truth, fans are crossing their fingers that he will stay in her life. Horowitz and Kitsis have previously promised that all characters would have their happy endings in the series finale. It was announced that the ABC series would be ending its run after season 7.

"I'm going to give you one big spoiler: Everyone doesn't die at the end. So the characters still exist, and they will, as Eddy said, continue on with their happily ever after — it's in the same way that we created this show, where we took iconic characters who have stories already and told new stories with them, so I think there's always room for that. Whether we do it or someone else does it, or the fans just do it with fan fiction, I think in some ways, the show will continue to live on and that's incredibly gratifying," Horowitz said.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.