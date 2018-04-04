ABC Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) and Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in 'Once Upon A Time'

Colin O'Donoghue reveals how he will say goodbye to his character Captain Hook as the final episode of "Once Upon a Time" draws nearer.

In a report from TVLine, O'Donoghue confirmed that he will portray two roles prior to the series finale.

The actor is just one of the few remaining cast members who opted to stay in the seventh and final season of ABC's fairytale drama. In season 7, he reprised his role as the pirate Captain Hook. He also gave life to other characters, including the Wish Realm version of Hook and a cursed version from Seattle's Hyperion Heights named Officer Rogers.

However, the actor did not clarify who among his past characters will be featured in the upcoming series finale.

But the actor revealed during the publication's set visit that it will be his last day on the set wearing his iconic pirate costume while shooting for a scene alongside returning castmate and onscreen partner Jennifer Morrison, who will reprise her role as Emma Swan in the series. "It's a lovely little moment," he stated during the set visit. "Anyone who's a fan of Hook and Emma being together will get a kick out of it," he added.

This could mean that fans may possibly see the continuation of the story between Hook and Emma in the start of the season when the latter confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

A speculation from Cinema Blend mentioned that it is possible to see the couple's child in the series finale, but it remains unclear if fans will see the child as a baby or a full-grown adult since the show features different timelines.

The report also speculated that the Wish Realm Hook might also return before the end of the series so that he can look for his missing daughter.

Aside from Morrison, other original characters will also come back to Storybrooke for the final episode of the fantasy drama. She will be joined by Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, who will both reprise their roles as her parents Snow White and Prince Charming, respectively. The three of them decided to leave the series at the end of season 6.

Emilie de Ravin will also reprise her role as Belle French, as well as Bev Elliott as Granny, Lee Arenberg as Grumpy, Keegan Connor Tracy as the Blue Fairy, Tony Amendola as Geppetto, Sean Maguire as Robin Hood, Victoria Smurfit as Cruella de Vil, Robbie Kay as Peter Pan, and Jared Gilmore as the young version of Henry Mills.

Details about the plot for the series finale of "Once Upon a Time" remains a mystery, but series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that some of the biggest questions of the series will not be answered.

"It's less about tying up every loose end. It's [more] about the feeling, and that's what we're really striving for, which is the feeling of Once Upon a Time," Horowitz stated.

"The last two hours for us is less about tying it up in a bow and just getting to hear the song sung one more time," Kitsis also said.

The final episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 will air on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.