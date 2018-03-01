'Once Upon A Time' Season Finale Spoilers: Familiar Characters Returning To The Show

Facebook/OnceABC Jared Gilmore as Henry Mills in Once Upon A Time

Series creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis revealed their plans for the final episodes of "Once Upon A Time" season 7.

During the press screening for the second half of season 7, the bosses of ABC's long-running fairytale drama series confirmed that a lot of familiar faces will return in the show's last 10 episodes.

"Once is home to everyone and there's an open invitation for every actor who has been on the show to come back in the finale, so we'll see who is available," Kitsis stated in front of the press are reported by Deadline.

While the co-creator did not mention who among the original cast members will reprise their roles in the series, he confirmed that the final two hours of the show will remind fans what they loved about it for the past six years.

Also, he confirmed that the younger version of Henry Mills, portrayed by Jared Gilmore, will return on a flashback scene with Regina (Lana Parrilla) in the series finale titled "Is This Henry Mills?" Gilmore was last seen during the first two episodes of season 7 then Andrew J. West for the older version of Henry.

"We're very excited to have Jared back," Horowitz also said during the press screening that was reported by Entertainment Weekly. "He is, in a lot of ways, the heart, and soul of this show. He grew up literally on the show, so it's really wonderful to see him back."

According to Kitsis, the episode featuring Gilmore's return will center on the events that happened in Storybrooke before he left on a motorcycle at the start of the season. "We think it's a really sweet, emotional mother-son story," Horowitz also said.

When asked if Jennifer Morrison will be back to reprise his role as Emma Swan, the series creators replied that the actress has not confirmed if she is willing to appear in the show's future episodes. They are also mum about the possibility of seeing Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas back in the show. However, they are expecting to make more announcements in the coming days.

The second half of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 will begin on ABC on Friday, March 2, at 8 p.m. EST.